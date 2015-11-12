 Top
    Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (October, 2015)

    Unicapital OJSC is a leader of the ranking list

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the information given by the Baku Stock Fund, Report News Agency presents the ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for October, 2015 for volume of services provided in the state sector and securities market (repo operations are exclusive).

    According to the information, 'Unicapital' is a leader of the ranking list:

    Position 
    (October, 2015)    		Position
    (September, 2015)    		BrokersVolume of operations
    (in manat)
    14Unicapital241 302 741
    21Pasha Capital54 119 965
    35AzFinance Invest32 776 478
    46Xalg Capital1 938 605
    52Brokdil-Az1 000 000
    610Chelsea Capital286 556
    77Tekhnika Capital Management220 490
    83BoB Broker5 422
    98Standard Capital5 422
