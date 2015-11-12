Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (October, 2015)

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the information given by the Baku Stock Fund, Report News Agency presents the ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for October, 2015 for volume of services provided in the state sector and securities market (repo operations are exclusive).
According to the information, 'Unicapital' is a leader of the ranking list:
|Position
(October, 2015)
|Position
(September, 2015)
|Brokers
|Volume of operations
(in manat)
|1
|4
|Unicapital
|241 302 741
|2
|1
|Pasha Capital
|54 119 965
|3
|5
|AzFinance Invest
|32 776 478
|4
|6
|Xalg Capital
|1 938 605
|5
|2
|Brokdil-Az
|1 000 000
|6
|10
|Chelsea Capital
|286 556
|7
|7
|Tekhnika Capital Management
|220 490
|8
|3
|BoB Broker
|5 422
|9
|8
|Standard Capital
|5 422
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook