Ranking of banks on share of interest revenues in total income (TOP-10)

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of interest revenues in total income in 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksInterest revenues / Income (%)
    1Zaminbank182,1
    2Kredobank110,2
    3Dekabank108,5
    4Turanbank92,3
    5Accessbank89,7
    6Muganbank87,8
    7Expressbank78,5
    8ASB Bank76,7
    9Caucasus Development Bank 73,9
    10Parabank73,1
