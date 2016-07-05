 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks on dynamics of total capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of total capital to April 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksTotal capital,  annual dynamics (%)
    1Caspian Development Bank 31,70
    2ASB Bank21,70
    3Pasha Bank18,00
    4Azer-Turk Bank8,94
    5Rabitabank7,61
    6SilkwayBank3,49
    7Zaminbank1,70
    8KapitalBank0,83
    9Gunaybank-0,11
    10Kredobank-0,99
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi