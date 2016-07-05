Ranking of banks on dynamics of total capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of total capital to April 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Total capital, annual dynamics (%)
|1
|Caspian Development Bank
|31,70
|2
|ASB Bank
|21,70
|3
|Pasha Bank
|18,00
|4
|Azer-Turk Bank
|8,94
|5
|Rabitabank
|7,61
|6
|SilkwayBank
|3,49
|7
|Zaminbank
|1,70
|8
|KapitalBank
|0,83
|9
|Gunaybank
|-0,11
|10
|Kredobank
|-0,99
