Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of currency deposits (TOP-5)

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of currency deposits as of July 1, 2016.
Top five banks on currency deposits are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics,in %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|1818140
|2
|Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan
|104,68
|3
|Rabitabank
|69,89
|4
|Silkway Bank
|59,68
|5
|Turanbank
|37,18
Nərmin Rəhimova
