    Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of currency deposits (TOP-5)

    The leader of the ranking is Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of currency deposits as of July 1, 2016.

    Top five banks on currency deposits are listed below:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics,in %
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan1818140
    2Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan104,68
    3Rabitabank69,89
    4Silkway Bank59,68
    5Turanbank37,18

