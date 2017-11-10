Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Unlimited deposits (thsd AZN) 1 IBAR 2 812 829,00 2 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 220 668,00 3 Xalg Bank 216 293,00 4 Rabitabank 197 841,00 5 ASB Bank 107 911,00 6 AFB Bank 103 095,00 7 AG Bank 82 557,00 8 Expressbank 67 581,00 9 Silkway Bank 61 874,00 10 Atabank 56 528,00

