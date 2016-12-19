Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on return on equity (TOP-10)

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on return on equity (ROE) during January-September 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks ROE coefficient 1 Atabank 30,1 2 Caspian Development Bank 21,0 3 Kapital Bank 16,6 4 Bank Avrasiya 13,4 5 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 11,0 6 ASB Bank 10,0 7 AFB Bank 6,2 8 Silkway Bank 5,6 9 PASHA Bank 3,8 10 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 0,8

