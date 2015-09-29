Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of credits in assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of credits in assets to July 1, 2015.
The table below shows the ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credits/Assets (%)
|1
|Gunaybank
|96,37
|2
|Caucasus Development Bank
|93,56
|3
|VTB Azerbaijan
|90,75
|4
|Atabank
|85,49
|5
|NBC Bank
|83,33
|6
|Expressbank
|82,32
|7
|SilkWayBank
|81,61
|8
|Muganbank
|75,64
|9
|Accessbank
|72,68
|10
|Azer-Turk Bank
|71,53
