    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of credits in assets (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks to July 1, 2015

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of credits in assets to July 1, 2015. 

    The table below shows the ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksCredits/Assets (%)
    1Gunaybank96,37
    2Caucasus Development Bank93,56
    3VTB Azerbaijan90,75
    4Atabank85,49
    5NBC Bank83,33
    6Expressbank82,32
    7SilkWayBank81,61
    8Muganbank75,64
    9Accessbank72,68
    10Azer-Turk Bank71,53
