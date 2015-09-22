 Top
    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures in January-June of 2015

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures during January-June of 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksInterest expenditures
    (in th. AZN)
    1Access Bank31 078,70
    2MuganBank12 562,00
    3Bank Respublika10 435,00
    4VTB Azerbaijan9 282,90
    5TuranBank8 839,40
    6Pasha Bank8 147,00
    7Rabitabank7 617,00
    8Silkway Bank5 789,10
    9ZaminBank5 202,90
    10ExpressBank4 797,00
