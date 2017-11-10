 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of October 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No. Banks Deposit portfolio (thsd AZN)
    1 IBAR 3 817 646
    2 Kapital Bank 2 237 528
    3 PASHA Bank 2 744 077
    4 Xalg Bank 1 186 445
    5 ASB Bank 609 545
    6 Rabitabank 562 821
    7 Bank Respublika 459 068
    8 Accessbank 376 792
    9 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 302 000
    10 Atabank 293 206

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi