Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposit portfolio (thsd AZN)
|1
|IBAR
|3 817 646
|2
|Kapital Bank
|2 237 528
|3
|PASHA Bank
|2 744 077
|4
|Xalg Bank
|1 186 445
|5
|ASB Bank
|609 545
|6
|Rabitabank
|562 821
|7
|Bank Respublika
|459 068
|8
|Accessbank
|376 792
|9
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|302 000
|10
|Atabank
|293 206
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
