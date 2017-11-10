Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Deposit portfolio (thsd AZN) 1 IBAR 3 817 646 2 Kapital Bank 2 237 528 3 PASHA Bank 2 744 077 4 Xalg Bank 1 186 445 5 ASB Bank 609 545 6 Rabitabank 562 821 7 Bank Respublika 459 068 8 Accessbank 376 792 9 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 302 000 10 Atabank 293 206

