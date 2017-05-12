Ranking of banks on special weight of non-performing loans - TOP-10

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of non-performing loans as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Special weight of overdue loans, %
|1
|National Bank of Pakistan-Baku
|68,16
|2
|AGBank
|48,78
|3
|Atabank
|45,00
|4
|Bank of Baku
|41,72
|5
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|29,05
|6
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|26,00
|7
|PASHA Bank
|14,47
|8
|Muganbank
|14,24
|9
|Bank Respublika
|13,88
|10
|Bank Avrasiya
|13,75
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook