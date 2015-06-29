Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profits (TOP-10)

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on profits for the first quarter of 2015.

Top ten banks on profits are listed below:

No. Banks Profit (thousand manats) 1 Atabank 11 641,40 2 Kapital Bank 9 573,39 3 Azerbaijan Credit Bank 4 603,16 4 Unibank 4 242,38 5 Caucasus Development Bank 2 481,10 6 AFB Bank 2 270,00 7 Bank of Baku 2 167,00 8 Expressbank 1 627,00 9 Azer-Turk Bank 1 214,41 10 Rabitabank 998,00

