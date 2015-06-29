 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on profits for the first quarter of 2015

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on profits for the first quarter of 2015.

    Top ten banks on profits are listed below:

    No. Banks Profit (thousand manats)
    1 Atabank 11 641,40
    2 Kapital Bank 9 573,39
    3 Azerbaijan Credit Bank 4 603,16
    4 Unibank 4 242,38
    5 Caucasus Development Bank 2 481,10
    6 AFB Bank 2 270,00
    7 Bank of Baku 2 167,00
    8 Expressbank 1 627,00
    9 Azer-Turk Bank 1 214,41
    10 Rabitabank 998,00

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi