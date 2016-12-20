Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit/credit ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit/credit ratio in January-September, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Profit / Credit, % 1 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 17,0 2 AFB Bank 9,2 3 Turanbank 8,0 4 Bank Melli İran-Baku 4,1 5 Atabank 3,7 6 Amrahbank 3,4 7 Azer-Turk Bank 2,6 8 PASHA Bank 2,1 9 Caspian Development Bank 1,7 10 NBC Bank 1,6

