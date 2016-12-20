 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit/credit ratio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit/credit ratio in January-September, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksProfit / Credit, %
    1Pakistan National Bank-Baku 17,0
    2AFB Bank9,2
    3Turanbank8,0
    4Bank Melli İran-Baku4,1
    5Atabank3,7
    6Amrahbank3,4
    7Azer-Turk Bank2,6
    8PASHA Bank2,1
    9Caspian Development Bank1,7
    10NBC Bank1,6

