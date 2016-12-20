Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit/credit ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit/credit ratio in January-September, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Profit / Credit, %
|1
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|17,0
|2
|AFB Bank
|9,2
|3
|Turanbank
|8,0
|4
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|4,1
|5
|Atabank
|3,7
|6
|Amrahbank
|3,4
|7
|Azer-Turk Bank
|2,6
|8
|PASHA Bank
|2,1
|9
|Caspian Development Bank
|1,7
|10
|NBC Bank
|1,6
*For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook