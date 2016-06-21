Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest profit (TOP-10)

 Top
    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest profit to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksNon-interest profit (loss),
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Pasha Bank16 944,70
    2Muganbank1 932,30
    3AFB Bank1 587,20
    4Kredobank882,90
    5SilkwayBank726,80
    6Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan122,40
    7ASB Bank-23,10
    8Gunaybank-40,70
    9Pakistan Milli Bankı-Baku-198,60
    10Bank Avrasiya-260,70
