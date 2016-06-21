Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest profit to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest profit (loss),
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|16 944,70
|2
|Muganbank
|1 932,30
|3
|AFB Bank
|1 587,20
|4
|Kredobank
|882,90
|5
|SilkwayBank
|726,80
|6
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|122,40
|7
|ASB Bank
|-23,10
|8
|Gunaybank
|-40,70
|9
|Pakistan Milli Bankı-Baku
|-198,60
|10
|Bank Avrasiya
|-260,70
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook