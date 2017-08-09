Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on their net profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on their net profit during January-June, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Net profit (in thsds AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 40 758 2 PASHA Bank 13 531 3 Bank Eurasia 8 889 4 Xalg Bank 5 172 5 Gunaybank 4 474 6 ASB Bank 4 241 7 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 3 286 8 Bank VTB Azerbaijan 3 091 9 Silkway Bank 2 959 10 Nakhchivanbank 2 362

