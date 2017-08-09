Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on their net profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on their net profit during January-June, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Net profit (in thsds AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|40 758
|2
|PASHA Bank
|13 531
|3
|Bank Eurasia
|8 889
|4
|Xalg Bank
|5 172
|5
|Gunaybank
|4 474
|6
|ASB Bank
|4 241
|7
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|3 286
|8
|Bank VTB Azerbaijan
|3 091
|9
|Silkway Bank
|2 959
|10
|Nakhchivanbank
|2 362
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook