    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on their net profit (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on their net profit during January-June, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksNet profit (in thsds AZN)
    1Kapital Bank40 758
    2PASHA Bank13 531
    3Bank Eurasia8 889
    4Xalg Bank5 172
    5Gunaybank4 474
    6ASB Bank4 241
    7YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan3 286
    8Bank VTB Azerbaijan3 091
    9Silkway Bank2 959
    10Nakhchivanbank2 362

