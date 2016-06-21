Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenue (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenue
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|25 123,10
|2
|Muganbank
|16 898,60
|3
|AG Bank
|12 897,20
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|8 960,30
|5
|Rabitabank
|8 555,00
|6
|Parabank
|7 493,50
|7
|Zaminbank
|7 376,00
|8
|SilkwayBank
|7 100,50
|9
|ASB Bank
|4 785,90
|10
|AFB Bank
|4 076,70
