    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenue (TOP-10)

    Report Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksInterest revenue 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Pasha Bank25 123,10
    2Muganbank16 898,60
    3AG Bank12 897,20
    4YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 8 960,30
    5Rabitabank8 555,00
    6Parabank7 493,50
    7Zaminbank7 376,00
    8SilkwayBank7 100,50
    9ASB Bank4 785,90
    10AFB Bank4 076,70
