Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest profit to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest profit (in thousand AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|17 332,80
|2
|Muganbank
|8 472,70
|3
|AG Bank
|5 864,10
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|5 471,40
|5
|Parabank
|4 898,20
|6
|Zaminbank
|4 871,20
|7
|Rabitabank
|3 688,00
|8
|Kredobank
|3 366,10
|9
|SilkwayBank
|3 249,20
|10
|AFB Bank
|2 968,20
