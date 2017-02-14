Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest expenses (in thsd AZN) 1 IBA 450 002,00 2 Kapital Bank 86 022,50 3 Bank of Baku 40 582,00 4 PASHA Bank 38 700,00 5 Nikoil Bank 30 902,30 6 Xalg Bank 27 788,50 7 Bank Respublika 26 510,00 8 Muganbank 26 106,40 9 Turanbank 25 118,00 10 AG Bank 22 939,80

