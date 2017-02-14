Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses (in thsd AZN)
|1
|IBA
|450 002,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|86 022,50
|3
|Bank of Baku
|40 582,00
|4
|PASHA Bank
|38 700,00
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|30 902,30
|6
|Xalg Bank
|27 788,50
|7
|Bank Respublika
|26 510,00
|8
|Muganbank
|26 106,40
|9
|Turanbank
|25 118,00
|10
|AG Bank
|22 939,80
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
