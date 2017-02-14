 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksInterest expenses (in thsd AZN)
    1IBA450 002,00
    2Kapital Bank86 022,50
    3Bank of Baku40 582,00
    4PASHA Bank38 700,00
    5Nikoil Bank30 902,30
    6Xalg Bank27 788,50
    7Bank Respublika 26 510,00
    8Muganbank26 106,40
    9Turanbank25 118,00
    10AG Bank22 939,80

