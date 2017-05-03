 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in the quarter I, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksInterest expenses (thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank24 266
    2Accessbank18 066
    3PASHA Bank12 579
    4VTB Azerbaijan7 821
    5Xalg Bank7 809
    6Bank of Baku7 619
    7Demirbank6 789
    8AG Bank6 395
    9Unibank6 242
    10Bank Respublika 5 916

