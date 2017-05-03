Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in the quarter I, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest expenses (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 24 266 2 Accessbank 18 066 3 PASHA Bank 12 579 4 VTB Azerbaijan 7 821 5 Xalg Bank 7 809 6 Bank of Baku 7 619 7 Demirbank 6 789 8 AG Bank 6 395 9 Unibank 6 242 10 Bank Respublika 5 916

