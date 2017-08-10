Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses during January-June, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest expenses (in thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 44 912 2 Accessbank 34 504 3 PASHA Bank 26 050 4 Bank VTB Azerbaijan 15 483 5 Bank of Baku 14 211 6 Xalg Bank 14 001 7 Bank Respublika 12 106 8 AG Bank 11 776 9 Turanbank 10 994 10 Nikoil Bank 10 416

