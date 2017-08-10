 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses during January-June, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksInterest expenses (in thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank44 912
    2Accessbank34 504
    3PASHA Bank26 050
    4Bank VTB Azerbaijan15 483
    5Bank of Baku14 211
    6Xalg Bank14 001
    7Bank Respublika12 106
    8AG Bank11 776
    9Turanbank10 994
    10Nikoil Bank10 416

