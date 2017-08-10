Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses during January-June, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses (in thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|44 912
|2
|Accessbank
|34 504
|3
|PASHA Bank
|26 050
|4
|Bank VTB Azerbaijan
|15 483
|5
|Bank of Baku
|14 211
|6
|Xalg Bank
|14 001
|7
|Bank Respublika
|12 106
|8
|AG Bank
|11 776
|9
|Turanbank
|10 994
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|10 416
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
