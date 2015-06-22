Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on deposits as of April 1, 2015.
Top ten banks on deposits are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposit (thousand manats)
|1
|Unibank
|476 618,00
|2
|AccessBank
|269 839,63
|3
|PASHA Bank
|198 044,21
|4
|Atabank
|187 031,50
|5
|Rabitabank
|163 272,00
|6
|Turanbank
|114 809,53
|7
|Zaminbank
|95 007,83
|8
|Bank Silkway
|79 800,68
|9
|NBC Bank
|61 759,72
|10
|Azer-Turk Bank
|61 097,93
