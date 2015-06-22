Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on deposits as of April 1, 2015.

Top ten banks on deposits are listed below:

No. Banks Deposit (thousand manats) 1 Unibank 476 618,00 2 AccessBank 269 839,63 3 PASHA Bank 198 044,21 4 Atabank 187 031,50 5 Rabitabank 163 272,00 6 Turanbank 114 809,53 7 Zaminbank 95 007,83 8 Bank Silkway 79 800,68 9 NBC Bank 61 759,72 10 Azer-Turk Bank 61 097,93

