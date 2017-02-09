Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial institutions (TOP-5)

 Top
    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of credits allocated to financial institutions as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksCredits to financial institutions 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1PASHA Bank1 110 794,00
    2Bank Respublika28 086,00
    3Atabank8 285,76
    4Xalg Bank6 197,50
    5Kapital Bank5 504,70

