Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial institutions (TOP-5)

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of credits allocated to financial institutions as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credits to financial institutions

(in thousand AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 1 110 794,00 2 Bank Respublika 28 086,00 3 Atabank 8 285,76 4 Xalg Bank 6 197,50 5 Kapital Bank 5 504,70

