    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksAuthorized capital 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1IBA641 287,25
    2PASHA Bank 333 000,00
    3Xalg Bank211 646,49
    4Kapital Bank185 850,00
    5Nikoil Bank184 500,00
    6Expressbank137 257,00
    7AG Bank102 200,00
    8Silkway Bank101 544,89
    9Accessbank85 000,00
    10Muganbank75 000,00

