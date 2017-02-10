Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Authorized capital

(in thousand AZN) 1 IBA 641 287,25 2 PASHA Bank 333 000,00 3 Xalg Bank 211 646,49 4 Kapital Bank 185 850,00 5 Nikoil Bank 184 500,00 6 Expressbank 137 257,00 7 AG Bank 102 200,00 8 Silkway Bank 101 544,89 9 Accessbank 85 000,00 10 Muganbank 75 000,00

*For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.