Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues gained in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of revenues, %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|84,6
|2
|Azer-Turk Bank
|82,7
|3
|AG Bank
|62,5
|4
|PASHA Bank
|47,2
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|32,4
|6
|AFB Bank
|30,6
|7
|Silkway Bank
|25,4
|8
|Kapital Bank
|19,8
|9
|Bank Avrasiya
|19,2
|10
|YapıiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|10,6
