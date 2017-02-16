Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-10)

 Top
    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues gained in 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of revenues, %
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan84,6
    2Azer-Turk Bank82,7
    3AG Bank62,5
    4PASHA Bank47,2
    5Nikoil Bank32,4
    6AFB Bank30,6
    7Silkway Bank25,4
    8Kapital Bank19,8
    9Bank Avrasiya19,2
    10YapıiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 10,6

