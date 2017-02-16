Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues gained in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of revenues, % 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 84,6 2 Azer-Turk Bank 82,7 3 AG Bank 62,5 4 PASHA Bank 47,2 5 Nikoil Bank 32,4 6 AFB Bank 30,6 7 Silkway B ank 25,4 8 Kapital Bank 19,8 9 Bank Avrasiya 19,2 10 YapıiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 10,6

