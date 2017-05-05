 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first quarter of 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of expenses, %
    1Gunaybank134,6
    2Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan59,9
    3ASB Bank59,4
    4Bank BTB54,6
    5Silkway Bank39,1
    6PASHA Bank34,3
    7AFB Bank13,3
    8Bank Eurasia12,9
    9Expressbank-2,7
    10Bank Respublika-3,3

