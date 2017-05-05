Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first quarter of 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of expenses, % 1 Gunaybank 134,6 2 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 59,9 3 ASB Bank 59,4 4 Bank BTB 54,6 5 Silkway Bank 39,1 6 PASHA Bank 34,3 7 AFB Bank 13,3 8 Bank Eurasia 12,9 9 Expressbank -2,7 10 Bank Respublika -3,3

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.