Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first quarter of 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of expenses, %
|1
|Gunaybank
|134,6
|2
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|59,9
|3
|ASB Bank
|59,4
|4
|Bank BTB
|54,6
|5
|Silkway Bank
|39,1
|6
|PASHA Bank
|34,3
|7
|AFB Bank
|13,3
|8
|Bank Eurasia
|12,9
|9
|Expressbank
|-2,7
|10
|Bank Respublika
|-3,3
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
