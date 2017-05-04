Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits (TOP-5)

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credits given to financial institutions as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credits given to financial institutions, %
|1
|PASHA Bank
|115,1
|2
|Demirbank
|109,5
|3
|Caspian Development Bank
|101,1
|4
|Atabank
|45,2
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|41,7
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook