 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of cash flow (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of cash flow as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of cash flow, %
    1Gunaybank628,4
    2AG Bank411,3
    3Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan173,4
    4Caspian Development Bank 107,1
    5Silkway Bank98,6
    6Nikoil Bank63,1
    7Bank BTB54,2
    8Expressbank54,0
    9Rabitabank40,5
    10ASB Bank37,7

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi