Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of cash flow (TOP-10)

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of cash flow as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of cash flow, %
|1
|Gunaybank
|628,4
|2
|AG Bank
|411,3
|3
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|173,4
|4
|Caspian Development Bank
|107,1
|5
|Silkway Bank
|98,6
|6
|Nikoil Bank
|63,1
|7
|Bank BTB
|54,2
|8
|Expressbank
|54,0
|9
|Rabitabank
|40,5
|10
|ASB Bank
|37,7
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
