Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of cash flow (TOP-10)

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of cash flow as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of cash flow, % 1 Gunaybank 628,4 2 AG Bank 411,3 3 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 173,4 4 Caspian Development Bank 107,1 5 Silkway Bank 98,6 6 Nikoil Bank 63,1 7 Bank BTB 54,2 8 Expressbank 54,0 9 Rabitabank 40,5 10 ASB Bank 37,7

