Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Aggregate capital (thsd AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|430 158,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|294 148,00
|3
|Expressbank
|140 819,00
|4
|Silkway Bank
|112 825,00
|5
|ASB Bank
|81 328,57
|6
|Turanbank
|68 952,00
|7
|Unibank
|67 140,80
|8
|Muganbank
|67 002,18
|9
|Atabank
|63 836,50
|10
|Bank of Baku
|63 000,43
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook