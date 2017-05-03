Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Aggregate capital (thsd AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 430 158,00 2 Kapital Bank 294 148,00 3 Expressbank 140 819,00 4 Silkway Bank 112 825,00 5 ASB Bank 81 328,57 6 Turanbank 68 952,00 7 Unibank 67 140,80 8 Muganbank 67 002,18 9 Atabank 63 836,50 10 Bank of Baku 63 000,43

