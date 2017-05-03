 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAggregate capital (thsd AZN)
    1PASHA Bank430 158,00
    2Kapital Bank294 148,00
    3Expressbank140 819,00
    4Silkway Bank112 825,00
    5ASB Bank81 328,57
    6Turanbank68 952,00
    7Unibank67 140,80
    8Muganbank67 002,18
    9Atabank63 836,50
    10Bank of Baku 63 000,43

