Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on consumer lending

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of consumer lending as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on volume of consumer lending are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Consumer loans (thousand manats)
|1
|Bank of Baku
|640 702,50
|2
|Unibank
|567 413,00
|3
|Zaminbank
|218 978,61
|4
|VTB Azerbaijan
|161 865,25
|5
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|98 545,08
