    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on consumer lending

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of consumer lending as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on volume of consumer lending are listed below:

    NoBanksConsumer loans (thousand manats)
    1Bank of Baku640 702,50
    2Unibank567 413,00
    3Zaminbank218 978,61
    4VTB Azerbaijan161 865,25
    5YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan98 545,08

