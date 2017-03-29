PwC: SOCAR strongly transforms over past 10-12 years

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The PwC CEO study shows that despite the continuing economic uncertainty, forecasts of world business leaders on long-term growth of companies’ revenues are high. Thus, 38% of global CEOs are absolutely sure that their revenues will grow over next 12 months.

Report informs, PwC Director General for Central and Eastern Europe Olga Griger-Siddons said at a meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani media.

The PwC representative noted that this figure was 35% in 2016: "In 2009, similar studies were conducted around the world and this figure was 25%."

Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan and Member of the Board of Directors of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Azerbaijan Movlan Pashayev noted that this figure in Azerbaijan was about 21% in 2009.

According to M. Pashayev, domestic companies in Azerbaijan are trying to comply with international practice: "In recent years, domestic companies are trying to follow foreign practice. We can show the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) as an example. Over the past 10-12 years, SOCAR has made a strong transformation. The company has set a goal to study and apply foreign experience."

The PwC representative stated that sometimes education obtained in universities doesn’t coincide with abilities that required by companies: "We never look at diploma when recruiting a person to work. We are not interested in while he/she is a translator or engineer. The main thing is adaptation and understanding of activity process."