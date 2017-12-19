Properties of four closed banks in Azerbaijan go on sale

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) auctions the properties of several banks through Goods and Commodity Exchange Stock.

Report informs referring to the Fund they are both immovable and movables properties.

One unit of Daewoo Nexia car, 6 units of Mitsubishi Lancer cars, 6 units Toyota Corolla cars, 1 unit Toyota Avalon car, 3 units Hyundai Accent cars, 1 unit Fiat Doblo Cargo car, 1 unit of Mercedes-815 cargo vehicle, 2 units ATMs, 1 unit of embossing machine in the balance of the Bank Standard CJSC which is in the liquidating process, 1 unit of Ford Focus car, 1 unit of Mitsubishi Pajero car, 2 units of embossing machines in the balance of Atrabank OJSC which is in the process of liquidating , non-residential area in the balance of Kredobank OJSC which is in the process of liquidating and summer house in the balance of Texnikabank OJSC which is in the process of liquidating process, put for sale.

The auction will be held in an open way on January 16, at 11:00 at Narimanov district, Ismayil Hidayatzade street, 156 (20A) quarter 1933, where Exchange Stock is located.

More info can be found at http://www.birjanews.az/store/mantlrin-sigortalanm... or via phone number (012) 566-70-25, 566-79-67 .