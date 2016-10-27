Pro Kredit bonds will be purchased by an investment company

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Dollar bonds of "Pro Kredit" non-banking credit institutions (NBCI), which planned to placed under closed method, will not be sold to direct investors.

Ramil Mammadov, Chairman of NBCI Boards of Directors told Report.

According to him, all the securities will be purchased by one of the investment companies in the country. After that, measures regarding the bonds will be determined by that company.

However, R.Mammadov did not disclose name of the company.

Notably, the Financial Markets Control Chamber has registered issue prospectus of "Pro Kredit" OJSC bonds. The emission considers issue of 300 ordinary interest-bearing, unsecured bonds at par value of 1 000 USD. The securities turnover period is 24 months and annual yield 8%.