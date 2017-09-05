PricewaterhouseCoopers unveils powerful economies of 2030

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Emerging markets will start to dominate rankings of the world's top economies by 2030.

Report informs, the report published by research, audit and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers finds that emerging markets such as India and Brazil will increasingly challenge the economic dominance of the USA and China, while others slip behind.

The report ranks countries by their projected global gross domestic product by purchasing power parity (PPP).

China predicted to take first place with $38.008 trillion followed by United States - $23.475 trillion and India - $19.511 trillion. Japan may occupy 4th place with $5.606 trillion, Indonesia is in 5th place with $5.424 trillion followed by Russia - $4.736 trillion (6th), Germany - $4.707 trillion (7th), Brazil - $4.439 trillion (8th), Mexico - $3.661 trillion (9th), United Kingdom - $3.638 trillion (10th).

Turkey expected to hold 12th place with $2.996 trillion. Notably, last year, the volume of GDP formed on the basis of purchasing power in Turkey amounted to $1.928 trillion and the country ranked 13th.

PwC believes that the among countries with trln. dollar GDP will be Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Egypt and Iran.