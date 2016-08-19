Prices of products imported to Azerbaijan increased

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ In June, prices of imported goods gone up by 0.1% compared to the previous month, the prices of imported goods from CIS countries increased by 0.8%. In addition, prices of products imported from other countries declined by 0.1%.

Report informs referring to the price indices of imported and exported products released by the State Statistical Committee in June, prices of exported goods compared to the previous month increased by 2.1%, the prices of products exported to other countries increased by 2.6%, while prices of products exported to the CIS countries decreased by 0.6%.

In June compared to May, prices for consumer goods and service decreased by 0.5%, including prices for food products - by 1.3%, non-food products increased by 0.3%, while prices for paid services to the population remained stable.