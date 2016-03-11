Presidential Aide: Exchange course in Azerbaijan may vary depending on imports

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ "To date, we do not observe fluctuations that could have an impact on manat and require the intervention of the Central Bank." Report informs, Assistant of Azerbaijani President on Economic Reforms Natig Amirov said Friday.

"The course in Azerbaijan may vary depending on the level of imports. At the growth of the imports, Azerbaijani manat is weakening, as demand for US-dollar and other foreign currency increases. At decline of the volume of imports Azerbaijani manat wins. Due to the policy of floating exchange rate, manat at the end will find its place", N. Amirov said.

The Presidential Aide also added that there can't be red line on this issue: "It defines the market. Manat will find its objective place. In general, the processes able to harm the economy are red line for the countrye and in such cases, Central Bank intervenes in the market situation."