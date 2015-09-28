Positive balance of foreign trade turnover reduced by 4 times

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of foreign trade turnover in January-August 2015 amounted to 14 082 176.75 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, 5898 689.99 thousand USD, or 41.89% of the turnover accounted for imports, 8183 486.76 thousand dollars, or 58.11% for exports.

In comparison with the same period of 2014, volume of foreign trade turnover decreased by 32.83%, export by 46.69%, while imports grew by 5.08%. As a result, the positive balance of foreign trade turnover decreased at an annual rate of about 4.3 times.

In August, volume of foreign trade turnover amounted to 1304 thousand 272.59 USD, import operations 593 310.37 thousand USD, export operations 710 962.22 thousand USD. The share of imports in this period amounted to 45.49%, and exports by 54.51%.