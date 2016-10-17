Positive balance in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover down by 7 times

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of foreign trade turnover in Azerbaijan decreased by 22,64% compared with the same period last year and as of January-September 2016 amounted to 12 742 682,77 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, during this period the volume of import operations fell by 5.98% up to 6 201 463,08 thousand USD, the volume of export operations fell by 33.81% and amounted to 6 541 219,69 thousand USD.

Thus, the volume of foreign trade turnover decreased by 6,5 times and amounted to 339 756,61 thousand USD.

During the first 9 months of the current year, 6 996 kinds of goods were imported. During this period the range of exported goods from the country, amounted to 2 511 units.