Political uncertainty in Germany brings Euro down

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the global financial market euro's value was cut off as compared with major currencies.

Report informs it was caused by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s failed attempts to establish coalition government.

The position of conservatives headed by Merkel has weakened in September elections. Today Angela Merkel informed German President that she failed to establish coalition government. Today, Angela Merkel received negative response from Free Democratic Party on coalition negotiations. It means if Merkel’s party unable to form coalition government new election will be held.

This news decreased the euro from 1.18 USD/EUR to 1,1725 USD/EUR. Currently USD/EUR rate stands at 1,1740. As compared with Japanese yen euro reduced from 133.2 to 131.3.

Analytical Group of Report forecasts that the falling process of euro will continue untill the end of the year.