PASHA Life Insurance will increase revenue by 30% this year

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ PASHA Life Insurance revealed its forecast on 2017 insurance collections.

Report informs, head of company board Niyaz Ismayilov stated.

According to him, this year the company headed by him projects to collect 102 mln AZN insurance premiums. If to take into account 77.7 mln AZN incomings of PASHA Life Insurance in 2016, the company plans to increase collections by 31%.

“We hope that our forecasts will be completely fulfilled as a result of efficient and purposeful works as it was in previous years”, N.Ismayilov noted.

Notably, PASHA Life Insurance was created in 2010. Its authorized capital is 40,25 mln AZN. PASHA Holding Ltd is the only stakeholder (100%) of the company.