'PASHA Life Insurance' management reshuffled

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ New chairman has been appointed to the "PASHA Life Insurance" OJSC Management Board (MB).

Report informs citing company, First Deputy Chairman of the MB Niyaz Ismayilov was appointed to this post. He replaced Mursal Rustamov.

Ibrahim Ibrahimov, former member of the "PASHA Life Insurance" Board of Directors, substituted N.Ismayilov.

Notably, "PASHA Life Insurance" was established in 2010. Its authorized capital is 40.25 mln AZN. The company's shares 100% owned by "PASHA Holding" LLC.