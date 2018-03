Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Chairman of the "PASHA Life Insurance" OJSC Management Board (MB) was appointed.

Report informs citing the company, Ibrahim Huseyngulu Ibrahimov will hold this position.

Earlier, he served as a member of the "PASHA Insurance" OJSC Board of Directors.

Notably, "PASHA Life Insurance" was founded in 2010. Its authorized capital is 40.25 mln. AZN. The company's shares 100% owned by the "Pasha Holding" LLC.