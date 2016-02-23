Parliament discuss President's refusal to amendment to Law 'On currency regulation'

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Refusal of Azerbaijani President to the law 'On amendments to the law 'On currency regulation'' has been discussed in today's plenary meeting of the parliament.

Report informs, validity of refusal by the head of state and non-advisability of changes has been decided.

Notably, taking into consideration numerous appeals of entrepreneurs and investors, law 'On amendments to the law 'On currency regulation'' dated January 19, 2016 returned to the parliament without signing by Azerbaijani President.

Under the parliament`s proposal, resident and non-resident individuals and legal entities in Azerbaijan would have been imposed a 20 per cent tax on taking money out of the country.