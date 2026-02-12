Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    BP and its partners increase funding for social projects in Azerbaijan by 6% in 2025

    Energy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 15:37
    BP and its partners increase funding for social projects in Azerbaijan by 6% in 2025

    BP, together with its project partners in Azerbaijan, allocated $2.4 million in 2025 for the implementation of social initiatives in the country, which is 60% more compared with 2024.

    According to Report, citing a statement from BP-Azerbaijan, the funds were directed to 25 educational programs, one project supporting the development of local skills and entrepreneurship, and one environmental initiative.

    In addition, last year BP spent about $1.8 million from its own funds on 47 projects in Azerbaijan. These included 24 educational initiatives, two projects supporting the development of local skills and entrepreneurship, two projects in culture and sports, five environmental initiatives, as well as support for 14 conferences and seminars on various topics.

    British Petroleum social projects Azerbaijan
    BP ötən il Azərbaycanda sosial layihələrə maliyyələşdirməni 6 % artırıb
    BP и партнеры увеличили в 2025 году финансирование соцпроектов в Азербайджане на 6%

    Latest News

    16:22

    UN Coordinator, Chilean envoy mull support for Azerbaijan's sustainable development

    Foreign policy
    16:15

    President awards highest ranks and medals to State Tax Service employees

    Domestic policy
    16:13

    S.Korea to hold 1st summit with Central Asian nations on September 16-17

    Region
    16:05

    South Caucasus Pipeline posts $71M in operating costs in 2025

    Energy
    16:04

    Azerbaijan, Iran mull energy projects, upcoming meeting of joint commission

    Energy
    15:48
    Video

    Azerbaijan's State Security Service reveals case details on Mehdiyev, Abbasov

    Incident
    15:37

    BP and its partners increase funding for social projects in Azerbaijan by 6% in 2025

    Energy
    15:29
    Video

    State Security Service publishes phone call linking Ramiz Mehdiyev to foreign intelligence

    Domestic policy
    15:24

    Kazakhstan to boost flights to Azerbaijan ahead of Novruz

    Tourism
    All News Feed