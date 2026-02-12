BP and its partners increase funding for social projects in Azerbaijan by 6% in 2025

BP, together with its project partners in Azerbaijan, allocated $2.4 million in 2025 for the implementation of social initiatives in the country, which is 60% more compared with 2024.

According to Report, citing a statement from BP-Azerbaijan, the funds were directed to 25 educational programs, one project supporting the development of local skills and entrepreneurship, and one environmental initiative.

In addition, last year BP spent about $1.8 million from its own funds on 47 projects in Azerbaijan. These included 24 educational initiatives, two projects supporting the development of local skills and entrepreneurship, two projects in culture and sports, five environmental initiatives, as well as support for 14 conferences and seminars on various topics.