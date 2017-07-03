Owners of SOCAR bonds will get next $ 1.25 mln interest

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 17, regular payment will be made on the interests of dollar bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the SOCAR Capital, on this day the owners will receive an income of $ 12.5 for each bond. The total amount of payments will be $ 1.25 million.

This will be the third payment on SOCAR bonds. Prevuous interest payments were made on January 17 and April 17. In total, the bond owners gained from the payments $ 2,5 mln so far.

The annual yield of securities with a nominal value of $ 1,000 is 5% or $ 50. The total income of investors is $ 5 million per year. The bonds are sold in US-dollars, that's why payments are made in US-dollars respectively.

Funds are transferred to the owners' bank accounts, and they can use them at their discretion. Bonds can be cashed without losses in a matter of minutes.

In order to purchase bonds, customers can visit "ASAN Service" facilities No.1 or No.5 and call *1999 hot line.