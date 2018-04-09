 Top
    Overdue loans exceed 1.7 bln AZN in Azerbaijan

    It makes 14,7% of total credit portfolio© Report

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of overdue loans made up AZN 1,700.9 mln. in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is more by 0.3% in comparison with February 1.

    Compared to beginning of year, problem loans up by 4.6%, and 9.3% as compared to March 1, 2017.

    Overdue loans in total credit portfolio made up 14.7% as of late February. It has made 14.55% as of late January, 13,8% as of late December 2017 and 9,8%  to the end of February 2017. 

