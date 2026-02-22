Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Indo-Pacific energy meeting to be held in Tokyo in March

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 11:41
    Indo-Pacific energy meeting to be held in Tokyo in March

    US President Donald Trump's "National Energy Dominance Council" will hold the inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum with Japan in Tokyo on March 14 and 15, the US Embassy in Tokyo said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin will travel to Tokyo next month to meet with nearly a dozen Indo-Pacific countries for energy security talks, the announcement said. Burgum is the council's chairman and Wright is its vice-chairman.

    Government leaders from several Indo-Pacific countries and business executives from sectors including energy, infrastructure, industrial and finance will attend, it said.

    Donald Trump Indo-Pacific forum Japan
    Hind-Sakit Okean enerji sammiti keçiriləcək
    Трамп анонсировал проведение энергетического саммита по Индо-Тихоокеанскому региону

    Latest News

    11:52

    Eight bodies recovered in Libya, Greece as Mediterranean death toll rises

    Other countries
    11:41

    Indo-Pacific energy meeting to be held in Tokyo in March

    Other countries
    11:18

    Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China's navy

    Other countries
    11:05

    NASA rules out March launch for manned moon mission over technical issues

    Other countries
    10:40

    Willie Colón, architect of urban salsa music, dies at 75

    Other countries
    10:26

    Witkoff hopeful for Ukraine talks within three weeks

    Other countries
    10:09

    Two aircraft collide at Amsterdam airport

    Other countries
    09:52

    CNN: US believes China is developing a new generation of nuclear weapons

    Other countries
    09:33

    Ronaldo scores twice, vows to stay in Saudi Arabia

    Football
    All News Feed