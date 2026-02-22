Indo-Pacific energy meeting to be held in Tokyo in March

US President Donald Trump's "National Energy Dominance Council" will hold the inaugural Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum with Japan in Tokyo on March 14 and 15, the US Embassy in Tokyo said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin will travel to Tokyo next month to meet with nearly a dozen Indo-Pacific countries for energy security talks, the announcement said. Burgum is the council's chairman and Wright is its vice-chairman.

Government leaders from several Indo-Pacific countries and business executives from sectors including energy, infrastructure, industrial and finance will attend, it said.