Ounce of gold down to 1 000 USD in world markets

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 21, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,00% and made 17 919,29. S&P 500 index fell by 0,43% to 2 119,21, and Nasdaq down by 0,21% to 5 208,12 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,29% and amounted to 6 769,07 points, the German DAX drop by 1,12% to 11 604,80 points and French CAC-40 fell by 0,70% and made 5 106,57 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,91% or 10 USD and amounted to 1 092,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,98% and made 1,0931.