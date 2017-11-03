Oreshkin: Fed's interest rate spikes a threat to global markets

© Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The mandatory toughening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) in the fight against inflation will create volatility in global financial markets.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin said.

Oreshkin noted that low unemployment and low inflation in the US economy are temporary. This situation is related to the negative expectations of the population after the recent crisis, which has already changed positively.

"The gradual improvement in the US labor market can lead to sharp growth in salaries and inflation acceleration. To prevent this, the Fed can accelerate interest rate spikes more rigorously. This can lead to correction in the value of financial assets and volatility in the global financial markets", he added.