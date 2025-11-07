Oil prices rise slightly

Global oil prices rose on November 7 morning, as the market weighed in on US sanctions pressure, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of January Brent crude futures fell 0.47% from the previous close, to $63.68 per barrel, while December WTI futures fell 0.54% to $59.75.

Earlier, Lukoil, a company subject to US sanctions, announced it had received an offer from Gunvor Group, a major trader, to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns Lukoil Group's foreign assets. However, Gunvor later announced it was withdrawing its offer to purchase these assets.