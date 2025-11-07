Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Oil prices rise slightly

    Finance
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 10:48
    Oil prices rise slightly

    Global oil prices rose on November 7 morning, as the market weighed in on US sanctions pressure, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of January Brent crude futures fell 0.47% from the previous close, to $63.68 per barrel, while December WTI futures fell 0.54% to $59.75.

    Earlier, Lukoil, a company subject to US sanctions, announced it had received an offer from Gunvor Group, a major trader, to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns Lukoil Group's foreign assets. However, Gunvor later announced it was withdrawing its offer to purchase these assets.

    oil prices Brent crude WTI futures
    Цены на нефть незначительно выросли

    Latest News

    12:08

    Air Astana to acquire 18 Boeing aircraft by 2035

    Region
    12:00

    Kazakhstan, US to develop one of biggest tungsten deposits in world

    Other countries
    11:51

    Oil output from Azerbaijan's Oil Rocks reaches 181.8 million tons

    Energy
    11:34

    Over 106 million tons of oil produced from Azerbaijan's Chirag field

    Energy
    11:31

    Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8

    Foreign policy
    11:24

    Former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee now under house arrest

    Region
    11:12

    Serbian president plans visit to Azerbaijan next year

    Foreign policy
    11:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign implementation program for youth

    Individual sports
    11:03

    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan reaches 1.66M

    Business
    All News Feed