Official euro exchange rate reached a six-month high in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Official exchange rate of US dollar in Azerbaijan after 34% -s devaluation in February fell to its lowest level, and euro rose to its highest level in last 6 months.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), today dollar constituted 1,0470 AZN / USD, and the euro set at the level of 1,1994 AZN / EUR.

After the devaluation of February 21 minimum rate of US dollar in Azerbaijan was registered on May 18 (1,0471 AZN / USD), and the maximum rate - 13 April (1,0537 AZN / USD).

The official rate of single European currency has reached a minimum of 16 April (1,1016 AZN / EUR), and the maximum level was observed on May 18 (1,1969 AZN / EUR).