Number of female billionaires grown by 46 percent

Women are joining billionaire ranks in greater numbers, Report informs citing the UBS/PwC Billionaires Report 2019 published today. The number of female billionaires has grown by 46 percent in five years - ahead of the growth rate of male billionaires in the same period (39 percent). There are now 233 female billionaires, up from 160 in 2013.

In Asia, over half (57 percent) of female billionaires are now self-made.

Four in 10 of 2018’s self-made female billionaires built businesses in the consumer and retail sector.